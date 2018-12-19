

Pedestrians walk on a bridge past a brick "castle" built outside the Boring Co. test tunnel across from Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) in Hawthorne, Calif., on Dec. 18. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg News)

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — For Elon Musk’s very difficult year, perhaps there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

On Tuesday night in this Los Angeles suburb, the billionaire inventor and beleaguered chief executive of Tesla Motors is expected to unveil his latest project: a test of a tunnel system he says is the answer to “soul-destroying” traffic.

Musk is expected to open the short tunnel made by his Boring Co. from a site at the headquarters of SpaceX, another Musk enterprise. The event, starting at 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and live-streamed from the Boring website, is expected to be part amusement park ride and part product launch pep rally.

Rarely does the opening of a new subway or train line garner so much attention, but few have Musk’s particular knack at PR. Musk built anticipation for his tunnel project by teasing few details of how it works and what kind of vehicle will carry people through it. Over the summer, Boring sold Musk’s fans commemorative flamethrowers.

What makes the electric car pioneer and rocket inventor an expert in drilling? Musk has said he thinks his Boring Co. can lower the cost of tunneling projects and build a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to driving. Boring is working on plans to construct a tunnel to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and another connecting downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. The company also wants to make a tunnel connecting Washington, D.C., to New York City.

But like all Musk enterprises, questions abound on whether — and when — he might be able to deliver on big promises. Last month, Boring withdrew another project underneath Los Angeles’s Sepulveda Boulevard after community groups sued the government over plans to exempt the company from an environmental review process.