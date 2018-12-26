

“The Last of Us Part II.”

There is no way to speak definitively about what is likely to astonish in the days to come, and so one must fall back on intuition or educated guesses. In the search for shortcuts, pedigree is an easy metric on which to rely; it’s the principle that informs the following selections of the most anticipated video-game titles of the coming year. Each of the development teams behind a game on this list is responsible for a previous widely acclaimed tile. No one here is an underdog.

The Last of Us Part II (PlayStation 4)

In 2013, the cultural marketplace was saturated with post-apocalyptic zombie narratives. Yet, Naughty Dog — one of Sony’s most lauded first-party studios — found the world incredibly receptive to its variation on the trend.

When it originally came out for the PlayStation 3, “The Last of Us” was the epitome of a late-generation game. It not only looked great, but there was an intensity to its action unhinted at by Naughty Dog’s previous work on the Uncharted series. Now that the PlayStation 4 seems to be in the waning part of its life cycle, it’s likely that “The Last of Us Part II” will also deliver a technical showcase that leverages the full capabilities of the system.

Metro Exodus (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, the Metro series follows the post-apocalyptic wanderings of a community of survivors eking out a living in the Moscow subway tunnels. Previous entries in the series were distinguished by the soulful musings of Artyom, the games’ protagonist, who lamented how readily men kill one another over ideology. “Exodus” takes place over a year and is the largest Metro game to date. Expect atmospheric outdoor environments, tense stealth situations and furious combat.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (PC, Xbox One)

“Ori and the Blind Forest” was one of the standout platformers of the past few years. Inspired by the work of the Japanese animators at Studio Ghibli, the game told the story of Ori, a spirit, who goes on a quest to heal a forest that was blighted by a cataclysmic event. The new game looks as vivid as its predecessor and promises a similar level of tight controls and robust platforming challenges.

“Our goal with ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’ from the very beginning was to perfect what we had started with ‘Ori and the Blind Forest,’ " said Thomas Mahler, CEO of Moon Studios. “Similar to how ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’ improved upon everything the original ‘Super Mario Bros.’ did back in the day, we wanted to look at our formula and give fans a masterfully crafted experience that will forever stand the test of time.

"The best films out there make you laugh and cry and everything in between and leave you with your mouth open once the credits roll. That’s exactly what we also hope to deliver with ‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps.’ ”

With an eye toward speedrunners, players can compete with the ghosts of other players’ avatars to find the quickest route through an area. If “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” adopts a difficulty curve similar to its predecessor, it should keep players on their toes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Set in Japan during the 1500s, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” tells the story of a one-armed warrior charged with protecting a young lord who has attracted the unwanted attention of rival clans. Developed by FromSoftware, the creators behind the Dark Souls series, the game looks to expand the developer’s template of third-person action titles.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game’s director, observed: “This title is not only another chance for those familiar with our games to test their resolve, but is also full of new experiences and motivations that come from playing as a ninja with a mechanical prosthetic arm, all set within our personal interpretation of Sengoku Japan. ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ represents a greatly fulfilling challenge to us, and we would be thrilled if players find it to be a thrilling, enjoyable and rewarding game experience.”

Afterparty

“Oxenfree,” Night School Studio’s previous game — which was also its first — was a breezy adventure that stuck in the mind like the memory of a crazy weekend escapade. With “Afterparty,” the studio plans to take revelry to the next level by following two best friends on their quest to outdrink Satan and escape hell.

Sean Krankel, the co-creative director of Night School, described “Oxenfree” as “a supernatural coming of age story,” while likening “Afterparty” to “a buddy adventure in the vein of ‘Rick and Morty’ or ‘Bill and Ted,’ set in the wildest night out possible.”

Krankel elaborated: “With ‘Afterparty,’ we want players to be in a dangerous, funny space with their best friend. Die, go to hell, and outdrink Satan and his Monarchs, but also uncover why Milo and Lola [the game’s protagonists] are in hell, and unravel the messier aspects of true friendship.

"It should feel like starring in your own adventure comedy.”

Krankel said that “Afterparty” is a larger game than “Oxenfree.” He also said that its structure is more “modular.” Discussing the moment-to-moment aspects of the game, he noted that “players can make their way through the night however they want, missing some locations and events like a real night out. Drinking isn’t just a funny wrapper, the drinks customize your dialogue choices, so if you are feeling flirty, aggressive, like a pirate, whatever, you can grab the appropriate drink to unlock a whole new set of dialogue options. By the end of the game, our goal is for each player to truly feel like they’ve had a different experience than their friends, from the quests they tackle, how they approach those challenges, who they befriend or drive away, and ultimately their fates.”

