Instagram introduced an update Thursday morning that forced users to tap or swipe horizontally to view their feeds. But it was apparently a false alarm! After swift backlash, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, quickly tweeted a series of apologies.

“Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," he wrote in one reply.

Just a test. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today," an Instagram representative said in a statement. "We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”

TechCrunch reported that Instagram is still testing the new navigation style in the Explore tab.

To many users' relief, the horizontal scroll reverted to vertical within minutes. Here is what the update looked like, for context:

For those who missed it, this is what the Instagram update looked like before it was reversed pic.twitter.com/hnR3PCjDBh — Travis (@travislylesnews) December 27, 2018

The outcry against the unannounced change had been immediate: Why ruin the holidays with a surprise update equivalent to a sack of coal? What was up with all the white space surrounding each post? How would people stalk their exes now that the update made it so much easier to accidentally double-tap a photo?

So, as we collectively do when one app frustrates us, we vented on another: Twitter. Furious tweets flooded the platform, and three Instagram-related topics made it to the national trending list.

Omgg instagram. I have been through enough this year #instagramfeedgate — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 27, 2018

There is no way a real human person looked at the #instagram update and thought that was a good idea. — Kathleen Martini (@kathnotkathleen) December 27, 2018

The Instagram update is the social media equivalent of Apple preloading U2’s album on the iPhone. No one asked for it and no one wants it. — Sean Compton (@Sean_Compton) December 27, 2018

This post has been updated.