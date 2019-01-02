

Tesla's solar panel factory in Buffalo, N.Y. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Shares of Tesla fell by more than 8 percent during the first trading day of 2019 after the electric-car company said it delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected.

The missed expectation is especially noteworthy, because the fourth quarter of 2018 was the last period during which customers could earn a major federal tax credit for buying an electric vehicle, which would have boosted sales.

In a news release, Tesla said it would cut the price of its Model 3, Model X and Model S vehicles beginning Wednesday to partially cover the reduction of the federal tax credit for electric vehicles. The full $7,500 tax credit for Tesla customers was cut in half to $3,750 at the start of the new year. The company said the remaining tax credits combined with not having to fuel up at the gas pump and lowered maintenance costs “means our vehicles are even more affordable than similarly priced gasoline vehicles.”

Tesla said it produced and delivered a record number of vehicles. The company’s production grew to 86,555 vehicles, up 8 percent from the high set in the past quarter. In total, Tesla produced 61,394 of its Model 3, 25,161 of its Model S and 14,050 of its Model X. Its deliveries also increased by 8 percent, the company said.

The Model 3, Tesla’s mass market car, saw sales of more than 145,000 last year, the company said. The vehicle has been delivered only to North American customers and in its mid- to higher-priced configurations. But deliveries to customers in Europe and China will begin in February, the company said. “There remain significant opportunities to continue to grow Model 3 sales by expanding to international markets, introducing lower-priced variants and offering leasing,” Tesla said.

Tesla delivered 99,394 of its Model S and X vehicles in 2018, just shy of its 100,000 goal.