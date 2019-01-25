

President Trump leaves the lectern Friday after announcing that a deal has been reached to reopen the government through Feb. 15. (Olivier Douliery/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX)

The Drudge Report, in big red letters, summed up President Trump’s announcement of a temporary end to the shutdown with three words: “NO WALL FUNDS.” Ann Coulter tweeted, “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.” Hours before the cable news personalities that the president listens to devoutly could weigh in on the deal to reopen the government, the anger at Trump began to build in the Internet enclaves that have long supported him.

The Daily Caller seemed to capture the sentiment with its headline about the deal on the homepage.

“TRUMP CAVES,” its headline read in all caps. “A serious reversal.”

Breitbart wrote:

“Government Open…

…And Border

NO WALL.”

There was similar frustration in the headlines of the Gateway Pundit, a Trump-aligned site known for helping to spread conspiracy theories. “TRUMP CAVES!” one headline shouted. “Ends Shutdown with NO BORDER WALL — Pelosi’s SECOND BIG WIN This Week.” That article included a YouTube video from December of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dancing.

“The White House finally caved to Democrats demands," the Breitbart article said, “despite Trump’s repeated assertions this week that he would not do so.”

The president’s online “base” is a tricky thing to define, as it has a history of at least partially turning on him when Trump the person fails to live up to Trump the meme: a chaotic, super-masculine fighter of “social justice warriors” who is also extremely good at deals. In that world, his presidency is supposed to be devoted to filling a reservoir with liberal tears. When Democratic leaders seemed to force Trump to go back on his promise not to cave on his demand for wall funding as a condition of ending the government shutdown, it was inevitable that some parts of the pro-Trump Internet would react poorly.

Tomi Lahren, a Fox Nation host, tweeted that Trump allowed “Nancy to walk all over him,” referring to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “It’s President Trump, not President Pelosi. Act like it. #BuildThatWall,” she added.

“Some” is the key word here, however. While Mike Cernovich, a far-right online personality, tweeted that Trump was now the “Commander-in-Soy” and that Pelosi was “alpha," others rallied around the president. Bill Mitchell, another personality with a large following among Trump supporters, argued that the deal was actually brilliant.

“IMAGINE THIS SCENARIO: Trump agrees to re-open government for 3 weeks, then, during the SOTU after laying out his case in detail, with @SpeakerPelosi sitting behind him, declares a # NationalEmergency to fund the wall and explains exactly where the funds come from. Glorious,” he tweeted.

“The Democrats have 3 weeks to prove if they will keep their word on border security,” former White House aide Sebastian Gorka wrote on Twitter. “And @realDonaldTrump gets to hold a State of the Union on The Wall. GENIUS.”

The Democrats have 3 weeks to prove if they will keep their word on border security.



And @realDonaldTrump gets to hold a State of the Union on The Wall.



GENIUS. pic.twitter.com/dcHUha4Vki — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 25, 2019

“We must have his back,” right-wing activist Charlie Kirk tweeted.

And on his radio show, Fox News host Sean Hannity declared that “the left-wing media will say it’s a win” for Pelosi. But Hannity had a different view: "Some of you say, ‘He didn’t get any money for the wall,' ” he said. “No, he didn’t, but he’s going to.”

Meanwhile, on pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald, users rallied to justify Trump’s announcement. A top post on the forum on Friday afternoon declared: “What President Trump did today was show that Democrats would rather starve government employees and watch our airlines crash to the ground rather than have meaningful border security. 3 Weeks. The Wall Is Coming!”

Others, like the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, were more concerned with another major news story on Friday: Roger Stone’s early-morning arrest by the FBI. Stone, a former adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign, faces seven counts from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III — one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering. Shortly after his release on bond, Stone called in to Infowars to discuss it.

this post has been updated

