

A newly discovered FaceTime bug lets people hear iPhone users who don't pick up. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images)

Apple disabled its Group FaceTime feature in iPhones after multiple reports that users could initiate a FaceTime call and begin listening in on a recipient’s audio without them picking up the call or knowing they were being recorded.

The bug occurred after a user initiated a FaceTime video call with another iPhone or device running iOS and added themselves to the call while it was dialing, according to 9to5Mac, which first revealed the major privacy and security issue. This created a conference call that allowed the user to eavesdrop on the audio transmitted by the recipient.

The malfunction was replicated by Bloomberg News, which also claimed that video of a caller could be secretly transmitted if the recipient pressed the power button or the volume controls on their device.

“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” Apple said in a statement to The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Apple has disabled Group FaceTime until it fixes the issue.

Apple’s system status Web page, which lets users know if an app or service has a problem, says that “Group FaceTime is temporarily unavailable.” The group video-calling feature was disabled at 10:16 p.m. Monday and remains offline.

Users can disable FaceTime by tapping settings, scrolling down to the FaceTime app and toggling it off.

Following the eavesdropping reports, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) issued a consumer alert Monday night, urging consumers to disable FaceTime on their devices.

“The FaceTime bug is an egregious breach of privacy that puts New Yorkers at risk,” Cuomo said in the alert. “In New York, we take consumer rights very seriously and I am deeply concerned by this irresponsible bug that can be exploited for unscrupulous purposes. In light of this bug, I advise New Yorkers to disable their FaceTime app until a fix is made available, and I urge Apple to release the fix without delay.”

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter, also chimed in. He told his more than 4 million followers on the social media platform he runs to “disable FaceTime for now until Apple fixes.”

Disable FaceTime for now until Apple fixes https://t.co/FNbPAmZsLf — jack (@jack) January 29, 2019

The discovery of the serious security problem came just a day before the company is scheduled to disclose its quarterly earnings. The timing may be especially trying for investors. Earlier this month, Apple chief executive Tim Cook rattled stockholders and the broader stock market when he announced that company earnings would fall short of estimates, owing to a deep economic slowdown in China. That was the first time the company scaled back its quarterly sales estimates in over 15 years.