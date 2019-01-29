Apple on Tuesday said its revenue fell 5 percent in the first quarter, compared with $88.3 billion a year earlier.

Revenue from the maker of iPhones came in at $84.31 billion, slightly higher than the company estimated earlier this month, when it warned that sales would fall to about $84 billion. Apple’s warning was its first in more than 15 years. At the time, Apple chief executive Tim Cook cited a slowdown in China’s economy as well as President Trump’s trade war for weakening iPhone demand.

Apple’s stock jumped more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.

In its results, Apple said net sales of iPhones were down by $9 billion compared with the same quarter last year, though net sales increased in other categories such as services, wearables and tablets. Altogether, Apple reported net income of $19.97 billion for the quarter compared to $20.01 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Cook conceded that many Apple users are “holding on to their older iPhones a bit longer than in the past,” which contributed to lower iPhone demand. But he also pointed to shifts in foreign exchange values that made Apple products more expensive in certain markets.

Apple also said it is expecting lower revenues next quarter — between $55 billion and $59 billion — compared with the same time last year, when it reported revenues of $61.1 billion.

Shareholders were already reeling from Apple’s acknowledgement this week of a major flaw in its mobile operating system that allowed attackers to eavesdrop on the recipient of FaceTime calls. Apple told users it is aware of the issue and that it plans to release a software update this week.