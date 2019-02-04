

New England Patriots's Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady (12) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, on Sunday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

If setting the TV to CBS to watch Super Bowl LIII wasn’t an option, football fans could still tune in through other services. But as viewers found out the hard way, some proved less reliable than others.

During the biggest sports event of the year, and what is possibly one of the most watched broadcast events, some viewers reported glitchy streams that dropped the game altogether, apps that crashed forcing them to restart their devices, and unresponsive services that acted up at the most inopportune time — in the final minutes of the match.

In statements to The Washington Post on Monday, CBS and ROKU said, “A subset of Roku users experienced intermittent issues with the CBS Sports app during the last few minutes of the game.”

Football fans, as one might expect, described the situation in more dire terms on Twitter.

Among the reported issues was a repeatedly crashing app that never seemed to correct itself, with desperate fans trying to reconnect and catch the game’s final moments.

CBS Sports is currently experiencing some technical difficulties. Roku is investigating a fix. The Super Bowl is also available on CBS All Access, DirectTV Now, Fubo, Playstation and You Tube TV. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Roku Support (@RokuSupport) February 4, 2019

Hi there, some Roku devices are experiencing a technical difficulty when streaming YouTube TV, causing a device reboot. Roku's aware & investigating a fix. If problems persist after rebooting, you can also stream it via the CBS Sports app on Roku or at https://t.co/eXjzmnfXzk — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 4, 2019

CBS and Roku did not say how many users faced technical problems.

On the bright side, fans left in the dark didn’t miss all that much, according to coverage of the game, which was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history and featured a halftime show that critics have characterized as forgettable.

Nielsen is expected to release Super Bowl ratings figures Monday afternoon.

How streaming services boosted the NFL’s viewership remains a key question, as the league’s games have seen declining audiences until this year.

In addition to the shifting demands of an increasingly cord-cutting population, the ratings slide of the NFL has also come amid players protesting police brutality and racial injustice, questions about player safety, and President’s Trump’s criticism of the league. He has urged his supporters to boycott the NFL in response to player protests.

But this year may have marked a turning point in viewership, with spectacular play — record breaking scoring and historically closer games — boosting audience numbers.

According to the NFL, average viewership for regular season football games has increased 5 percent over last year. Every network that broadcast games saw bigger audiences. And 46 out of the 50 most-watched shows on TV this season were NFL games.

The Super Bowl game was televised on CBS and was available to watch on CBS Sports’s website and through the CBS Sports app.