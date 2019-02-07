

A Twitter sign. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Twitter on Thursday for the first time disclosed the number of users who compose and read tweets on the site every day.

In its earnings report released Thursday morning, Twitter said that it has 126 million daily active users, a figure that is dwarfed by Facebook’s 1.2 billion daily users and that falls short of Snapchat’s daily users by 60 million.

While the new figure reveals Twitter’s lesser size in comparison to other social networks, the number of daily users continues to grow, with a 9 percent increase in daily active users compared to the same period last year. Twitter has historically disclosed the percentage growth of its daily users, but not the actual figure.

The company also posted another profitable quarter, its fifth consecutive period of profitability.

Twitter brought in $909 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, up 24 percent from a year earlier, with a profit of $255 million, well more than double what it made during the same period in 2017.

“2018 is proof that our long-term strategy is working," said chief executive Jack Dorsey in a statement. "We enter this year confident that we will continue to deliver strong performance by focusing on making Twitter a healthier and more conversational service.”

Twitter said that it will continue to disclose the number of daily active users but will no longer post the number of users who access the site within a monthly period.

In a call with investors Thursday, Dorsey cast Twitter is an indispensable platform for hosting unique conversations, giving users insight into events and debates sparking around the world. “You can’t find the conversation on Twitter anywhere else,” he said. Dorsey said this financial quarter was Twitter’s most successful ever.

Dorsey said the company’s strategy is centered on four broad objectives: promoting healthy conversation on the platform, making it easier for users to participate in conversations, improving the platform for advertisers and focusing on new technology to improve the service.

Dorsey said the platform is a hub for following people’s interests, but acknowledged it can be difficult for users to engage in conversations and, for first time users, to find accounts that share their interests. He said the company is developing ways to remove the initial work by users to find relevant discussions, jump into sporting events and follow breaking news.

Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer told investors that deciding to disclose the company’s daily user base is the best way to measure the company’s success. After the earnings report for the first quarter of 2019, Twitter will discontinue posting its figures for monthly users, he said.