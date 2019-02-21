

Doug Bowser, vice president of sales at Nintendo of America, stands for a portrait during the company's Switch game console launch event in New York, on March 3, 2017. (Kholood Eid/Bloomberg)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk famously suggested that there is a high likelihood that humanity is living within a computer simulation.

On Thursday, Nintendo offered some evidence to bolster that theory as it announced that Reggie Fils-Aime will step down in April as president of the company’s U.S. division. Taking his place?

Doug Bowser.

Bowser serves as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo of America, and will take over April 15, according to the company.

“We will continue to build on [Fils-Aime’s] work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles,” Bowser said.

On Twitter, Nintendo fans reacted with mock outrage over the sudden takeover of the company by one of its most iconic villains.

Friggin' Reggie is LITERALLY LEAVING BOWSER IN CHARGE OF NINTENDO. https://t.co/MgBnfsRwPR — PeteB // BashMN (@petebasgen) February 21, 2019

I'm sorry, but BOWSER is taking over Nintendo?? How could @NintendoAmerica fall for this OBVIOUS TRAP?! Poor Mario doesnt stand a chance... — Random Penguin (@RandomPenguin) February 21, 2019

I like that Reggie says Nintendo is in good hands with Doug Bowser when everyone who’s played a Mario game knows better than that. — Mike⚡️Suszek (@mikesuszek) February 21, 2019

“Mario Bros.” jokes aside, Bowser takes the reins at a remarkably successful time for Nintendo of America. Bowser led the company’s U.S. marketing when it launched its Nintendo Switch console in 2017 to a widely popular reception; the company has sold more than 32 million Switches, making it one of Nintendo’s most successful devices.

Bowser has been known to share in the fun, dressing up in Bowser costumes for Halloween — “What did you expect me to wear . . . ?!” — and tweeting good-naturedly about business meetings with people named Mario.

Nintendo didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether this Bowser breathes fire.