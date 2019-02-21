

Doug Bowser, vice president of sales at Nintendo of America, in New York in 2017. (Kholood Eid/Bloomberg News)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk famously suggested that there is a high likelihood that humanity is living within a computer simulation.

On Thursday, Nintendo offered some evidence to bolster that theory as it announced that Reggie Fils-Aimé will step down in April as president of the company’s U.S. division. Taking his place?

Doug Bowser.

Bowser serves as senior vice president for sales and marketing at Nintendo of America, and will take over April 15, according to the company.

“We will continue to build on [Fils-Aimé’s] work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles,” Bowser said.

On Twitter, Nintendo fans reacted with mock outrage over the sudden takeover of the company by one of its most iconic villains, and with gratitude toward Fils-Aimé, one of Nintendo’s most visible officials for the past decade.

Friggin' Reggie is LITERALLY LEAVING BOWSER IN CHARGE OF NINTENDO. https://t.co/MgBnfsRwPR — PeteB // BashMN (@petebasgen) February 21, 2019

I'm sorry, but BOWSER is taking over Nintendo?? How could @NintendoAmerica fall for this OBVIOUS TRAP?! Poor Mario doesnt stand a chance... — Random Penguin (@RandomPenguin) February 21, 2019

I like that Reggie says Nintendo is in good hands with Doug Bowser when everyone who’s played a Mario game knows better than that. — Mike⚡️Suszek (@mikesuszek) February 21, 2019

Fils-Aimé began at Nintendo more than 15 years ago, serving in the company’s marketing department and eventually assuming the role of president of Nintendo’s U.S. division in 2006 — months before the launch of the Nintendo Wii. In a statement, Fils-Aimé said his departure was “not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to [spend] more time with my wife, family and friends.”

Bowser takes the reins while Nintendo of America is remarkably successful. He led the company’s U.S. marketing when it launched its Nintendo Switch console in 2017 to a widely popular reception; the company has sold more than 32 million Switches, making it one of Nintendo’s most successful devices.

Bowser has been known to share in the fun, dressing up in Bowser costumes for Halloween — “What did you expect me to wear … ?!” — and tweeting good-naturedly about business meetings with people named Mario.

Nintendo didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether this Bowser breathes fire.