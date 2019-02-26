

Facebook has blocked Tommy Robinson from its platforms for posting "material that uses dehumanizing language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims." (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

Facebook has banned one of Britain’s most notorious anti-Muslim campaigners, saying in a blog post Tuesday that Tommy Robinson has repeatedly violated its rules against posting dehumanizing material and content that calls for violence against Muslims.

Robinson’s inflammatory online presence has drawn the scrutiny of social media networks since at least 2018, when Twitter removed him from its platform for claiming that Islam promotes murder. His online following had numbered in the millions and his videos garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Facebook said it sent a final warning to the administrators of Robinson’s Facebook account last month, but the page continued to feature content that violated its rules. Facebook said it deleted Robinson’s profile, his page and his Instagram account.

Robinson did not respond to a request for comment through his YouTube channel, which has nearly 300,000 subscribers.

“Tommy Robinson’s Facebook Page has repeatedly broken these standards, posting material that uses dehumanizing language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims. He has also behaved in ways that violate our policies around organized hate,” Facebook said.

As founder of the English Defense League, Robinson has defined himself as “the driving force behind a national movement that seeks to ban Muslim immigration to Britain and advocates tearing down many of the country’s mosques,” Griff Witte wrote for The Washington Post.

He’s also drawn the favor of American conservatives, such as Donald Trump Jr. and Roseanne Barr, who held him up as a free-speech martyr after he was arrested for disrupting a trial last year.

The ban comes a day after the company published a blog post detailing its approach to the content review process. Facebook said it has more than doubled the team — adding thousands of workers — responsible for moderating content on its platform, though most of the people work for outside contractors. To ensure these workers are treated properly, Facebook said it is establishing a regular compliance and audit program for its partner companies.

According to a new report from the Verge, some of Facebook’s outsourced content moderators, who vet posts that contain hate speech, pornography and graphic violence, are developing PTSD-like symptoms after leaving their jobs.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this month that the company would spend more than $3.7 billion on safety and security in 2019. According to the company’s latest earnings report, Facebook earned more than $55 billion in revenue last year.