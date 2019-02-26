A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s $85 billion merger with Time Warner on Tuesday, handing the telecom giant a major victory in its months-long legal battle against Justice Department regulators who had alleged the deal was anti-competitive.

The outcome is a major defeat for the Justice Department’s top antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, who legal analysts say took a major risk in suing AT&T and who has now lost twice at court. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor to whether the agency will seek to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story.