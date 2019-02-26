

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Twitter has permanently suspended Jacob Wohl, a far-right activist who previously tried to fabricate evidence about special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, for creating fake accounts in an alleged attempt to manipulate the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Wohl’s efforts violated its rules that prohibit users from creating misleading accounts to influence conversations on the site — a policy Twitter has sought to enforce aggressively since Russian agents tried to destabilize U.S. politics on social media during the presidential election four years earlier.

Wohl could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wohl’s suspension came on the same day as a story in USA Today in which the far-right activist said he planned to create “enormous left-wing online properties” in a bid to steer voters “to what we feel are weaker candidates compared with Trump.”

But Twitter’s investigation found Wohl already had created some of those accounts, including one called @women_4_schultz, which sought to advance the early candidacy of Howard Schultz, according to a source familiar with Twitter’s investigation but not authorized to speak on the record. The former Starbucks chief executive is now considering running for president as an independent.

Wohl long has been a controversial figure on Twitter, particularly for his attempts to spread misinformation that claimed that Mueller had sexually assaulted a woman.