

Facebook struggled Friday to contain the spread of horrific video of the New Zealand mosque attack, which apparently had been livestreamed by one of the shooters. Though the social media site said it disabled the poster’s accounts, the gruesome footage continued to appear on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter (Dianne Manson/Getty Images)

The massive social networks designed to spread messages at lightning speed struggled to harness ghastly images of a massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, where gunmen killed dozens of worshipers during Friday prayer at two mosques.

In what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a well-planned terrorist attack, 49 people are dead and dozens injured after shooters equipped with military-style gear opened fire.

Portions of the horrific attack at one of the mosques had been broadcast live on Facebook by a man who police say also released a manifesto denouncing Muslims and immigrants. The livestream was re-broadcast and amplified by other U.S. tech companies, including YouTube and Twitter.

Like prior episodes depicting graphic violence, disturbing images or misinformation around a national emergency, the social networks struggled to contain the gruesome content, which users said could be found easily after the original broadcast. In some instances, clips of the attack were auto-played on social media, exposing gruesome images of a mass murder in a house of worship.

The New Zealand shooting highlights how social media companies continue to grapple with breaking news events, and raises questions about the effectiveness of their safeguards, which are designed to curb abusive content and incitements to violence.

The nature of livestreaming and of instantaneous amplification on the Web also underscores the challenge of policing hateful content. Messages can spread globally in seconds while scrubbing them or restricting their reach can take much longer — minutes, hours or days. Critics have also long raised concerns about the depiction of mass gun violence in America, which now has a newfound dimension in the spread of such images through social networking.

Twitter said that the company suspended the account of one of the suspects and is working to remove the video from its network, both of which violate its policies.

“New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video,” said Mia Garlick, a Facebook spokeswoman. "We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware. We will continue working directly with New Zealand Police as their response and investigation continues.”

Reddit, in a statement, said that it was “actively monitoring the situation in Christchurch, New Zealand. Any content containing links to the video stream are being removed in accordance with our site-wide policy.”

Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.