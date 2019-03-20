

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo a wheel on a 2019 Ford Expedition 4x4 is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar, File)

Ford’s first wave of autonomous vehicles will be produced at a new center in southeast Michigan, the company announced Wednesday, as part of a $900 million investment to reshape its manufacturing operations in the state.

The factory’s workers will install self-driving technology into commercial-grade hybrid vehicles. The company said production of its first autonomous vehicles, which will be deployed for “commercial services to move people and goods” will begin in two years.

“As we ramp up AV production, this plan allows us to adjust our investment spending to accommodate the pace of growth of this exciting new technology,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of global operations, said in a news release. "This new plan combines our core strength in mass manufacturing with the agility and leanness we’ve shown with our modification centers for specialty manufacturing.”

Ford’s wider restructuring in Michigan is expected to create 900 new jobs in the next four years, the company said. Ford plans to expand its capacity at its Flat Rock assembly plant, which will become the production center for its next battery-powered, fully electric vehicles.

