

In Cupertino, Calif., Apple is holding an event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, where they are expected to unveil new streaming and news subscription services. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Monday, Apple is expected to announce something altogether different from its typical new products that consumers can touch and feel: A subscription service that in some ways resembles Amazon Prime and will include Apple’s own films and television shows with Hollywood stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steven Spielberg.

Usually, when Apple holds big, splashy press events, it unveils a new product like the iPhone or the MacBook. For years, Apple’s business has centered around the iPhone, but sales of that once-revolutionary but now commonplace device have slowed. And the entire world of computers has been flipped on its head. Apple has been diversifying beyond hardware, selling iCloud storage to its customers, a $10 a month music streaming service and movies and television shows through iTunes.

But Monday’s anticipated announcement, in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, Calif., takes that diversification to a whole new level. Apple will invest many billions a year, according to analysts, on making video content to compete in a crowded market that includes Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and Disney. It’s a gamble with no guarantee of success, which signals just how important these new businesses are to Apple.

Apple is also expected to launch a news subscription business Monday headlined by the Wall Street Journal. (The Washington Post and the New York Times are not participating, and all three publications declined to comment on the plans ahead of the announcement.)

Last week, as hype around Monday’s event steadily built up in the media, Apple made three hardware announcements, with upgrades to its iMac Pro, iPad Mini and AirPods. There was no news conference devoted to those announcements. It was unusual, because it showed Apple’s hardware taking a back seat to its new services-oriented businesses. Wall Street liked what it saw, rewarding Apple with a stock bump that boosted the company’s market cap above $900 billion. It had fallen below $700 million in January after news of slowing iPhone sales.

The real magic in consumer technology is happening less and less inside the devices people carry around and more and more in server farms scattered around the world, where massive amounts of data get processed and then transmitted to gadgets like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

In essence, the gadgets people are excited about buying are becoming vessels for sending and receiving data. And in that area, Apple has fallen behind companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, which now pull in significant revenue from selling cloud services, which is a fancy term for data center usage and storage.

Another thing that could make Monday’s event different from other Apple events is the likely presence of A-list celebrities, actors and directors that are more often seen in the audience at the Oscars, not inside Steve Jobs Theater.

The invite Apple sent to invitees said simply, “It’s show time.” The question now is whether Apple can break a leg.