

Honda "pastport."

It’s back.

Time marches on and April 1 has once again returned. So has the annual flood of (mostly questionable) brand pranks, hoaxes, and jokes that compete for attention and corporate good will.

One company, however, has announced that enough is enough and that it’s not going to jump into the feeding frenzy: Microsoft marketing chief Chris Capossela sent out a note to employees last week announcing that the company had decided against doing any public-facing stunts, because “data tells us these stunts have limited positive impact and can actually result in unwanted news cycles.”

Will other companies follow suit this year? When will the curse be lifted, freeing me from this annual prison of mediocre brand jokes? Stay tuned to find out, as we update this list with every April Fools’ Day prank we can find on the Internet today.