Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced Thursday a divorce settlement that will leave him with 75 percent of their Amazon stock and all of their joint holdings in The Washington Post and a space-exploration company, Blue Origin. He will retain voting power over all of the Amazon voting shares the couple once owned together.

The announcement from the Bezoses -- coming in a tweet from MacKenzie that was retweeted by Jeff -- settled a closely watched matter of corporate governance affecting one of the world’s richest companies, with a market capitalization of $890 billion.

The divorce settlement is likely to remove uncertainty over the extent of Jeff Bezos’s continued control over a company he founded in 1994 and for which he remains chief executive and its largest shareholder. Their marriage lasted 25 years and produced four children.

MacKenzie Bezos will be awarded about 4 percent of the company, a stake which is worth roughly $36 billion. She becomes one of the wealthiest women in the world, after such heiresses as the women who own giant stakes in L’Oreal and Wal-Mart.

Bezos will retain the remaining 12 percent of the company the two jointly owned as a married couple. He will, however, have sole voting power over the shares the two control. The divorce should be settled in roughly 90 days, according to an Amazon regulatory filing Thursday.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, spoke first through Twitter, writing, “Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support of each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends… Excited for my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.”

Jeff Bezos followed moments later with his own tweet echoing hers and adding of his ex-wife, “She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.”

The public exchange of affectionate respect between the couple came after months of awkward revelations about Jeff Bezos’s relationship with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez, whose intimate phone text chatter and photographs were published by the National Enquirer. Bezos subsequently accused the tabloid of attempting to blackmail him by threatening to publish more intimate photos.