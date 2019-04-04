

Britain's Meghan, duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, on Feb. 25. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Reuters)

The new Instagram account of Prince Harry and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, set a speed record on its way to 1 million followers, unseating a K-pop superstar and a British driving instructor in the process.

Guinness World Records said sussexroyal shattered the old mark in 5 hours 45 minutes. It’s swelled past 3.5 million followers since the couple shared their first post on Tuesday.

The previous record was held by Kang Daniel, according to Guinness. The K-pop star reached 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes in January.

But the record-breaking event comes laced with intrigue. Kevin Keiley, 55, told BBC News that Instagram reassigned his handle without asking. The British driving instructor said no one from the royal family or the company notified him beforehand that the handle he used to reflect his love of his home county (Sussex) and favorite soccer team (Reading F.C. Royals) would be turned over to the duke and duchess of Sussex.

Keiley said he learned of the change after his son jabbed him about it in a text, the report said. Then, when he logged on, he saw that his handle had been changed from sussexroyal to the far less regal _sussexroyal_.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the company told the BBC that the switch was made to “prevent digital squatting” — establishing a handle with no intent to use it or, in some cases, to compel a high-profile person or brands to pay to acquire it.

But the company appears to have given the royal couple special treatment in this case. On a help center web page, Instagram instructs users on what to do if a username they desire is already claimed but seems inactive.

“If a username you want is being used by an account that seems inactive, you can choose an available version of the username,” the Web page states. “You can add periods, numbers, underscores or abbreviations to help you come up with a username that’s not already in use.”