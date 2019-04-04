

Tesla vehicles sit in a parking lot before being shipped from San Francisco in February. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Tesla deliveries fell sharply in the first quarter of the year, a troubling sign for investors as the electric vehicle maker was set to appear in federal court Thursday in a contempt case against its chairman.

The company’s quarter-over-quarter deliveries fell to 63,000 vehicles, Tesla reported late Wednesday, 31 percent fewer than in the final three months of 2018.

Tesla cited a “massive increase in deliveries in Europe and China” and chalked the delivery troubles up to “many challenges encountered for the first time” in a statement detailing its first-quarter production and deliveries. The automaker declined, however, to specify the nature of the challenges or how it plans to catch up — on the heels of its long-promised $35,000 Model 3 and the announcement of the new Model Y crossover. It was the first quarter Tesla delivered its Model 3 to China and Europe, both of which are expected to be major markets for the sedan billed as the company’s first mass-market offering.

Tesla’s stock sank more than 10 percent in premarket trading following the production and delivery numbers’ release. Its stock price was down 9 percent around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The vast majority of the cars Tesla built from January through March were Model 3, making up 62,950 of the 77,100 vehicles produced, Tesla said. The remaining 14,150 vehicles were the Model S sport sedan and the Model X SUV.

But the quarter’s 50,900 Model 3 deliveries fell far short of the 63,150 of the models customers received in the final three months of 2018, and in the third quarter, when the company delivered 56,065, according to Tesla’s figures. Analysts had predicted Tesla would come closer to replicating third-quarter results, but the quarterly delivery figure fell short of even their tempered expectations.

Tesla warned not to view vehicle deliveries as a reflection of its broader financial picture; its quarterly earnings remained unreported.

But the company warned its finances would take a hit amid the delivery challenges and price changes. Still, Tesla said, it had “sufficient cash on hand,” indicating it would not need to raise money.

Tesla Chairman Elon Musk, whose attorneys were set to appear in federal court Thursday as the Securities and Exchange Commission tries to persuade a judge to hold him in contempt over unauthorized tweets, alluded to the delivery problems in the company’s last quarterly earnings call, Tesla noted.

Tesla’s “issue actually with Europe and China is ‘how do we get the cars made and on a boat as such that it reaches customers before end of quarter and we don’t have a massive number of cars on the water?’” Musk said. “That’s our biggest challenge.”

While Tesla has plans to begin building vehicles in China for its burgeoning market there, the company says the fact it has only a single Bay Area factory has led to logistical challenges.

More than 10,000 vehicles were en route to customers at quarter’s end, Tesla said.