A congressional hearing to explore the spread of white nationalism on social media quickly served to illustrate the problem Silicon Valley faces, after anonymous users on YouTube began posting vitriolic attacks that targeted others on the basis of race and religion.

The hearing — held by the House Judiciary Committee — was streamed live on the video site owned by Google, which is testifying Tuesday. Alongside the stream, a live chat featured posts from users, some of whom published anti-Semitic screeds and argued that white nationalism is not a form of racism.

"These Jews want to destroy all white nations," wrote the user Celtic Pride.

“Anti-hate is a code word for anti-white,” wrote another named Fight White Genocide.

Appearing before the committee, Alexandria Walden, the counsel for free expression and human rights at Google, stressed the tech giant has invested in people and technology to remove content that incites violent or spreads hate. “We know the very platforms that have enabled these societal benefits can be abused,” she said.

By the time she spoke, though, YouTube had “disabled comments on the livestream,” citing the uptick in hateful content, the company confirmed. Other YouTube live streams, however, still had live chats enabled.

Democratic lawmakers convened the hearing to explore the spread of hate speech, and the rise of white supremacist movements in the United States, which panel Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) described as an “urgent crisis in our country.” He said that white nationalism had motivated many of the world’s most deadly attacks, including the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue last year and the shooting at two mosques in New Zealand last month.

In many cases, Nadler said, social-media sites had served as “as conduits to spread vitriolic hate messages to every home,” adding that “Congress in recent years also has failed to take seriously the threat.”

Civil-rights advocates urged lawmakers in response to consider and adopt new regulations of social-media giants, following in the footsteps of other countries that have sought to hold Facebook, Google and their peers accountable for harmful content posted online.

“Instead of hiding under hoods, they now organize at computer screens,” said Kristen Clarke, the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Equal Rights Under Law, about the rise of white supremacists.