Microsoft has long cautioned users to take great care before removing USB and other devices from computers. “To avoid losing data, it’s important to remove external hardware like hard drives and USB drives safely,” the company has said, in what has become a mantra for users’ inner tech expert. But true peace of mind for the safe ejection of external hardware is now far easier to attain.

Using Windows 10, Microsoft users can now, by default, swiftly remove their USB drives without inducing paranoia or dread. Dubbed “quick removal,” the new default setting keeps external storage devices ready to be pulled “at any time,” according to Microsoft Windows support, as long as users aren’t actively saving files to it. And computer users no longer have to go through the “safely remove hardware” process to know that they can safely remove their hardware.

The updated device policy can be used to “better meet your needs,” Microsoft said in an update on version 1809 of the Windows 10 operating system.

As the Verge reported, the switch to make “quick removal” the default setting took place last year, when version 1809 was released, but Microsoft is now broadly rolling out the update and detailed the change last week. Last month, Microsoft said more than 800 million devices were running Windows 10.