

A cellular phone tower. The Trump administration will soon auction more bandwidth to allow 5G wireless service (Jeff Roberson/AP)

The Trump administration and government regulators are expected to unveil a major push Friday afternoon at the White House to accelerate the rollout of the high-speed, next-generation mobile data technology known as 5G.

Under the plan, the Federal Communications Commission will release a wide swath of high-frequency airwaves for cellular use in what will be the largest trove of U.S. wireless spectrum ever to be auctioned off. As much as 3.4 gigahertz of so-called “millimeter-wave” spectrum could be sold to wireless carriers such as AT&T and Verizon in the sale, which will begin Dec. 10, according to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC also will propose a $20 billion fund to expand broadband in rural America over the coming decade, connecting up to 4 million households and small businesses to high-speed Internet, said Pai. The so-called “Rural Digital Opportunity Fund” could launch later this year after a period of public notice and comment.

“We want to get this program stood up as soon as we can, because we recognize the need to close that digital divide in rural America,” Pai told reporters on a Friday morning conference call.

The two proposals reflect the most intensive effort of the Trump era to close the so-called “digital divide” and gain an edge in the global race to build a fully functioning, nationwide 5G network. Proponents say the advances that 5G offers over 4G LTE will eventually enable mobile download speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second — roughly 100 times faster than the current standard — and pave the way for new technologies such as self-driving cars and virtual reality.

Despite his focus on auctioning spectrum, Pai’s critics say his 5G strategy has overlooked or even caused setbacks in other areas of policy.

“So far this Administration’s interventions on 5G have done more harm than good,” Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democratic FCC commissioner, tweeted Friday. “From imposing tariffs on 5G equipment to alienating allies on 5G security to falling behind the rest of the world on critical mid-band spectrum, it has yet to offer a workable plan for US leadership.”

Friday’s announcement comes in the face of rising competition from China and other nations that are moving swiftly to develop 5G technology.

Whichever country succeeds at deploying 5G early and on a massive scale will reap dividends and shape the global economy for years, analysts say. A head start by the United States, for example, could allow American firms to gain a dominant footing in the burgeoning market for smart devices and the next-generation of digital services.

Last week, South Korea became the first country to switch on a nationwide 5G network as the country’s three wireless carriers announced the launch of their commercial service in 85 cities. In the United States, Verizon last week said it had begun offering its 5G service in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis.

The upcoming airwaves auction is not the first of the 5G era. Since Nov. 2018, the FCC has sold off more than 1.5 GHz in spectrum licenses for 5G, according to agency figures. The high-frequency waves are considered ideal for 5G because they can carry a great deal of data very reliably, albeit at the cost of range and the ability to penetrate walls and other obstacles.

Of the three chunks of millimeter waves to be sold in the upcoming auction, two — located in the 37 GHz and 47 GHz bands — are currently unoccupied, according to the FCC. The remaining chunk, in the 39 GHz band, is already controlled in some portions by AT&T and Verizon. On Friday, the FCC kicked off its process for designing the auction protocols in its monthly meeting.

Industry groups welcomed the twin announcements.

“WISPA hails the intensified focus on bettering rural connectivity, which will help country farmers receive the same evolving level of broadband services and connectivity as city financiers,” said the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, in a statement.

But millimeter waves are not the only kind of airwaves suitable for 5G. Carriers such as T-Mobile and Sprint have focused their 5G efforts on medium-frequency, or mid-band, airwaves, and have made it a centerpiece of their argument for a $26 billion merger. Mid-band spectrum offers less capacity than the higher-band alternatives, but can cover greater distances.

Pai said Friday he is committed to making airwaves of all types a priority.

Pai was among a group of U.S. officials who, at an industry conference in February, pressured allies to stop using wireless networking gear from Chinese firms such as Huawei over fears that the equipment could enable Chinese eavesdropping. In the meetings, the Trump administration’s European partners largely acknowledged the risk but disagreed with the U.S. delegation on how to mitigate the threat.