

Apple CEO Tim Cook reacts during the Economic Summit held for the China Development Forum in Beijing, China. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Apple and Qualcomm will make opening arguments Tuesday morning in a blockbuster trial that pits the iPhone maker against the company that supplies its wireless technology.

The outcome of the trial could affect more than the companies’ bottom lines. It also could change how the spoils of innovation are distributed, shuffling the incentives and business models for companies that help usher in new technologies, such as 5G Internet.

The case began in January 2017, when Apple alleged the chip maker and wireless pioneer had a stranglehold on the market for wireless modem chips that, until recently, had been used in iPhones. Qualcomm used its monopoly power to overcharge for its patent licenses, according to the federal lawsuit filed in San Diego.

What has transpired is a corporate battle of epic proportions. Rather than bend to Apple’s demands, Qualcomm countersued. Then Apple sued back. There are now more than 80 lawsuits between the two companies in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

The future of Qualcomm, the largest employer in San Diego and one of the town’s most important philanthropic benefactors, is now in question. After a hostile takeover bid by rival Broadcom in 2018, it cut more than 1,500 jobs out of its global workforce of 35,000.

The loss of the Qualcomm partnership has left Apple without a clear supplier for 5G chips, the next generation of wireless technology that Apple’s competitors are already beginning to incorporate.

The fight pits two very different innovators head-to-head. While Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was a product and marketing visionary, Qualcomm’s co-founder Irwin Jacobs was a dyed-in-the-wool scientist, a former MIT professor who wrote a textbook on the field he would help transform.

Though Apple came up with a way to make personal computers easy to use, Qualcomm employed an army of scientists to discover the most efficient way to transmit invisible bits of information through the air, eventually making breakthroughs that would allow cellphones to become small, ubiquitous objects in everyone’s pocket.

When Apple decided to enter the mobile phone market, it was a relative outsider in the wireless industry dominated by companies like Nokia, Research in Motion and Motorola.

Apple was able to break into the industry by licensing Qualcomm’s technology for the iPhone. Without having to build antennas and modems on its own, Apple could concentrate on what it knew best: Making the touch screen computer that upended the handset market and helped turn Apple into the most valuable company on the planet.

Another important innovation by Qualcomm was its business model. Rather than sell the entire phone, it focused on its parts: the wireless modem chip and all of the components, methods and designs that made it work inside a phone.

Instead of selling its technology directly to companies, Qualcomm sold it to contract manufacturers such as the Taiwanese firm Foxconn, which makes iPhones and other Apple products. The contract manufacturers purchase Qualcomm’s wireless model chips, as well as a bundle of Qualcomm’s patent licenses. Qualcomm then charges a percentage, usually around 5 percent, of the wholesale price.

But one of the problems with that arrangement, according to Apple, is that some of the technology in the patent bundle also is in its chips. In essence, Qualcomm is getting paid twice for the same technology.

As the price of an iPhone has increased to levels once unheard of in the wireless market, Qualcomm has gotten larger and larger checks for its patent portfolio — a fact Apple finds particularly irksome. Unlike other handset makers, Apple was able to negotiate its fee to around $7.50 per unit, according to court filings and a person familiar with the matter. That’s a price Apple still believes is too high.

Qualcomm says it bundles its patents to simplify the process. If contract manufacturers had to negotiate a license for each Qualcomm patent individually, every handset design would require endless hours of legal wrangling just to come to an agreement.

Some nations have begun to take a dim view of Qualcomm’s licensing strategy. In 2015, the Chinese government fined Qualcomm $975 million for the way it bundles its licenses, forcing more favorable terms for Chinese manufacturers. In December 2016, South Korea fined Qualcomm $865 million for allegedly refusing to license competing chipset companies, a claim Qualcomm denies. It eventually settled with South Korea.

Then, in January 2017, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission brought its own case against Qualcomm stemming from the same issues. Qualcomm defended itself in an 11-day trial in January, but the judge in that case has yet to make a ruling.

The FTC case marked the beginning of what would become a tough year for Qualcomm. Apple filed its lawsuit in January. Then, in November, Broadcom made an unsolicited offer to acquire Qualcomm. When Qualcomm’s board rejected the offer, it turned into a hostile takeover bid.

The dizzying number of legal cases the two companies have brought against the other have turned acrimonious. Qualcomm has accused Apple of stealing trade secrets and handing them over to rival Intel.

Apple has stopped making royalty payments altogether, costing Qualcomm $7 billion so far and putting financial strain on the company.

Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf and Apple CEO Tim Cook have had little communication with each other, according to people familiar with their relationship, reducing the chances of a settlement, a dynamic that was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Both men are slated to testify during the trial, which is scheduled to last three weeks.

The result has been a net negative for both companies. Qualcomm has lost a lucrative and stable customer and Apple has lost the world’s premier wireless chip maker, forcing it to look elsewhere for 5G chips, possibly slowing Apple’s ability to incorporate the new technology.

Now, both Apple and Qualcomm will have to present their cases to ordinary people who aren’t experts in the byzantine universe of patent law, licensing contracts and the myriad middlemen who exist between an invention and a product.

With Judge Gonzalo Curiel playing referee, Apple will try to persuade jurors that the most valuable company in the world is getting ripped off by a monopolistic bully. And Qualcomm will contend that it’s the one getting bullied and that it’s never gotten more than its fair share for helping Apple make its world-changing device.