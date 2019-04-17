U.S. officials are moving to block China’s state-owned telecom company from operating in the United States, citing the firm as a spying risk and widening a rift between the two countries over the security of Chinese technology products.

If approved, the plan by the Federal Communications Commission would deny permission to China Mobile, whose U.S. subsidiary is incorporated in Delaware, to offer international phone service to American customers.

The decision could put an end to a years-long effort by China Mobile to gain access to the U.S. market. In 2011, the company applied to the FCC for clearance to connect U.S. customers to callers around the world. But on Wednesday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said China Mobile “raises substantial and serious national security and law enforcement risks” that cannot be mitigated.

The FCC is expected to vote on the proposal at its next monthly meeting, on May 9.

Pai’s announcement marks the telecom regulator’s latest broadside against a Chinese company over its alleged threat to U.S. interests. In recent months, Trump administration officials have issued a steady drumbeat of warnings and policy proposals targeting Chinese technology firms, aiming to freeze out companies such as Huawei and ZTE over concerns that their equipment could give Chinese authorities a way to eavesdrop on sensitive U.S. communications.

China Mobile had offered a risk-mitigation proposal aimed at easing regulators’ concerns, said senior FCC officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations. But the offer was ultimately unpersuasive, as agencies across the federal government concluded that China Mobile could not be trusted to uphold the agreement.

The looming FCC decision, some analysts said, raises the prospect that China could seek to retaliate against U.S. carriers who partner with Chinese providers, much as China Mobile would have partnered with American carriers in the United States.

“This is part of a much larger U.S. versus China tech battle, and it’s 100 percent in line with the White House’s view,” said Paul Gallant, an industry analyst at Cowen & Co. "It will be very interesting to see if there’s any proportionate Chinese response.”

China Mobile does not currently offer phone service in the United States, and an FCC decision rejecting its application would merely affirm that status quo. But like many FCC orders, China Mobile could challenge the decision by asking a federal appeals court to review it.

China Mobile didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.