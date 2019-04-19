

George Zimmerman, acquitted in the high-profile killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, listens in court, in Sanford, Fla., during a hearing in 2013. (Joe Burbank/AP)

George Zimmerman is looking for love. Unfortunately for him, Tinder will no longer host his search.

The popular dating app removed Zimmerman, the neighborhood-watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, from the platform, according to the New York Daily News; he was acquitted of murdering the unarmed black teenager more than six years ago.

A Tinder spokesperson in a statement to The Post confirmed that Zimmerman’s profile had been removed.

“At Tinder, we take our users’ safety very seriously and our team has removed this profile from our platform,” the spokesperson said. “We utilize a network of industry-leading automated and manual moderation and review tools, systems and processes – and spend millions of dollars annually to prevent, monitor and remove bad actors who have violated our Community terms and guidelines.”

Zimmerman, 35, had registered on Tinder under the name “Carter” and advertised himself as a lover of the outdoors, fishing, camping and hiking. “Carter” also claimed to be a self-employed Liberty University graduate.

“I love adventure not into huge crowds. I’m also down for a quiet night with Longhorn take out,” Zimmerman wrote in his bio, which was accompanied by photos of him dressed for graduation and with a dog, according to the Daily News.

Zimmerman’s unlucky love streak backdates his recent ban from Tinder. He was also removed from social networking platform Bumble twice in recent months

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile and we have blocked and banned him again after we were informed by our users that he had created a new unverified profile,” a Bumble spokesperson said in a statement reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the Sentinel, his Bumble bio made no mention of killing a young black man or that he was charged with stalking. However, it did note that he was his third grade teacher’s favorite student.

“Let’s get coffee and cake pops I’m looking for a mature and fun woman that’s ready to be loved and respected the way she deserves and is able to reciprocate,” he wrote.

