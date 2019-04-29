For some of the gaming world’s biggest releases, The Washington Post is polling its newsroom to compile the top-level takeaways and gather opinions on whether it’s best to grab the game now, wait for a price drop or pass altogether. Readers can offer their own thoughts in the comments, and we’ll highlight the best ones.

These are written from the perspective of frequent gamers, so if there’s a term or acronym you don’t recognize, here’s a helpful resource. You’re welcome.

Mortal Kombat 11

Metacritic score (as of April 29)

PS4: 83 | PC: Not yet available | Xbox: 87 | Switch: Not yet available

High: 100 (Windows Central)

Low: 70 (Destructoid and others)

The Post staff says …

Lindsay Testa (@Ltesta_)

• I am quite the Mortal Kombat fan, but I am not a devout player. MK11 has made a lot of changes from the last release of MKX, and every addition has made the game feel more robust and fun.

• Customization, oh sorry, Kustomization, has taken a note from “Injustice 2” and added in more options to entice readers to keep on playing. With MKX I found I had little interest in practicing beyond the desire to beat my friends, with MK11 I want to gain all the koins I can so I can get that rainbow Jaqui Briggs coat.

• Before diving into MK11, I recently replayed the story in MKX, and the graphics are incomparably better on MK11. I played on the Xbox One X, and every match ran smoothly and looked impeccable.

• MK11 does not forget about the story either, the story is well-written and fun to play through. During past Mortal Kombat’s campaigns, I found the characters stale and the story arduous. The MK11 story had me chuckling, tearing up, and fist-pumping at my TV.

• The soundtrack to this game is amazing. Just sitting in the lobby makes you feel like an epic warrior.

Verdict: Buy. This is the best Mortal Kombat game I’ve ever played. Even if you don’t like the fighting game genre, the story will keep you entertained.

Amateur advice: Don’t sleep on the tutorials. The first thing I did in MK11 was play through the basic and advanced tutorials. It was amazing how detailed the tutorials got, you can even discover the frame rate data per moves. For Mortal Kombat veterans these data points used to be reserved for the hardcore fans who cared enough to search online and study them. MK11 delivers all the professional tricks right to you in the tutorials.

Wish I had known before I Played ... : I didn’t realize that you would unlock characters by playing the story, so I wish that I had gone into the story faster after the tutorials.



Mike Hume (@MikeHumePost)

• The ability to customize your fighters, not only with costumes but also with moves and fighting styles, is easily the coolest thing about the game for me. I’m never going to be a pro, or even, like, good. But I like the strategy component quite a bit. Setting up an AI fighter that can fight for me is straight up awesome.

• I never used to like buying fighting games because they always felt fairly limited and I never got much joy out of just fighting a computer foe, but the story mode is a very fun layer for single players like myself. The graphics in the cutscenes are simply phenomenal, even on my standard PS4. Sometimes the plot feels a little slow, but I liked the overall tale, even as someone who never read any of the comics and hadn’t played this franchise since the mid-90s.

• The tutorials and training modes are fantastic and a badly needed component for someone like me, who is just, well, bad. A visual of the controller highlights the appropriate buttons to pull off combos and special moves, while an audio cue helps you with the rhythm.

• If you’re scanning the Interwebs, you’ve probably seen critics griping about the loot/item acquisition system, as it is impossible to see what items you are about to unlock in exchange for your hard-earned currency. That makes it really unsatisfying when you open a high-priced chest in the Krypt and find absolutely nothing you wanted. It’s the single worst part of the game.

• If you’re buying the game, you know what you’re getting with a level of gore, which, to borrow from Spinal Tap, goes well past 11. The fatalities and brutalities are as graphic as ever, but a number of them earn my appreciation for black humor and creativity. In addition to the finishers, now we have a “fatal blow” that fighters can access when they hit the bottom portion of their health bar. When that move connects, it activates a cinematic sequence that unleashes painful and bloody blows upon your foe. It’s fun to sit back and watch your fighter unleash hell.

Verdict: Buy. There is a ton of content for even casual fighting game fans like myself and the learning modes actually help me not play like trash.

Amateur advice: A perfectly timed block gives your fighter an advantage. It’s worth trying to time it right or tap the block button rather than just holding it down.

Wish I had known before I played . . . : Fatal blows do a ton of damage, but it’s a slight misnomer because it’s not enough to finish an opponent that has more than about 30 percent of their health bar remaining. Don’t start gloating just because you activate yours -- it might not be over.

