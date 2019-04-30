Apple, which touts more than a billion of its devices in use around the world, is trying to steer the attention of Wall Street away from falling iPhone sales and toward services.

The computer hardware maker on Tuesday said sales of iPhones continued to fall in the fiscal second quarter, dropping 17 percent from a year ago. Its services business grew 16 percent in the quarter.

Services are all the things Apple tries to sell its customers after they’ve purchased one of its devices, like Apple music, iCloud storage for photos and AppleCare warranties. Its quarterly services revenue was $11.45 billion, up from $9.85 billion a year ago. But iPhone sales are still nearly three times as large, at $31 billion in the quarter.

Apple’s stock was up more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.

In March, Apple put the spotlight on new services it’s rolling out to try to make up for flagging iPhone revenue. Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg stood onstage at the company’s Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., and announced a planned streaming service, but Apple didn’t disclose details like the price of the service, raising question marks for investors about just how much revenue the effort might bring in.

Apple is entering the streaming industry as competition is increasing and prices are dropping. Last month, Disney announced the launch of its Disney Plus service. For $6.99 a month, customers will get access to franchises like Frozen, The Avengers and Star Wars, as well as TV shows like The Simpsons. While some analysts had expected an Apple subscription price north of $10, somewhere in Netflix and HBO territory, pricing it looks increasingly tricky. “I get a sense that people aren’t sure where they’re going to price it,” said Betsy Sigman, a professor at Georgetown University’s business school. “I can’t imagine Apple giving up a lot for $6.99.”

In recent quarters, Apple had been touting its growing “installed base,” the number of Apple devices being used globally. But Apple didn’t report a marked increase in that number, either, pointing to same figure — 1.4 billion — that it reported last quarter.