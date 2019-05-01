

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, says the platform will test hiding the “like” count from photos and remove viewership numbers from videos to get users to pay more attention to the content itself. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Instagram will test hiding the number of likes photos and videos receive — a central aspect of its platform — to rein in competitive tendencies and make the experience a little “less pressurized.”

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, said the change is designed to minimize the stress of posting online, where users can fixate on how many views their videos draw. “We want people to worry a little bit less about how many likes they’re getting on Instagram and spend a bit more time connecting with the people that they care about,” he said Tuesday during Facebook’s annual developer conference, F8.

In the test run, which will roll out in Canada this week, the Facebook-owned site will display user posts as it would normally, but people scrolling through the feed won’t see like counts. Users will still be able to view who liked a post. And account owners can see the like counts for their own photos and videos by clicking through a prompt.

[Facebook is getting a facelift. Mark Zuckerberg is still debating the rest.]

Mosseri said the experiment is part of a broader effort to rethink the fundamentals of how Instagram works, to create a more welcoming experience.

Another Instagram test features a redesigned profile page with a de-emphasized follower count. “We don’t want Instagram to feel like a competition, we want to make it a less pressurized environment,” he said.

The psychological drawbacks of social media use have gained more attention in recent years, with parents, consumer advocates and even tech companies pointing to its potential to increase anxiety and social isolation. Technologists also have taken issue with popular social media platforms that place engagement metrics at center stage, encouraging users to maximize those figures by spending more time on the site and a perpetuating feedback loop of notifications and social validation.

Instagram isn’t alone in trying to tamp down on the seemingly endless competition for likes and new followers. Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said last week that if he could build his social network anew, he would rethink its emphasis on likes and retweets as markers of success. In a prototype of the Twitter app, dubbed twttr, the company is experimenting with removing like and retweet counts by default. Unlike the current version of Twitter, which displays those figures for each post, the beta app only shows the metrics when a user taps the tweet.

Instagram’s tests to make follower accounts less prominent and to hide the number of likes comes as Facebook prepares to update its entire suite of apps. People will soon be able to communicate using Messenger on their desktops, and the company has plans for users to chat with each other across all of its services. Facebook’s iconic namesake app will also get a redesign, with the service orienting itself away from the news feed and toward groups and private massages.