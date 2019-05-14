Global messaging app WhatsApp, which boasts over 1 billion users, was targeted by hackers last month in a breach that saw mobile devices attacked through the voice-calling functionality of the app. The security flaw potentially gave hackers access to private messages, location data and other personal user information.

While WhatsApp hasn’t specifically stated who or how many users were targeted, the platform urged users to update to the latest version of the app to protect their data and devices from hackers.

Unsure how to update your WhatsApp or how to check if you’re already running the newest version? Here’s everything you need to know:

If you’re an iPhone user:

Open the App Store on your mobile device

Hit the tab “Updates” along the bottom right

If your WhatsApp has not been updated, a button will appear reading “Update.” Tap and allow your device to install the latest version.

If your app has been updated, there will be no update button, just one that reads “Open.” No further action is required.

If you have difficulty finding WhatsApp, search for it using the search tab on the bottom right

Ensure you are running the latest version: 2.19.51

If you’re Team Android: