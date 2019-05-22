

Qualcomm violated antitrust laws by suppressing competition for cellphone chips and using its dominant position to charge unreasonably high prices for its patents, a federal judge has ruled. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

Qualcomm violated antitrust law by wielding its dominant market power to squeeze excessive licensing fees from phone manufacturers, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled late Tuesday night, in a major shake-up for the market of critical components for next-generation smartphones.

Koh sided with the Federal Trade Commission, which first sued the silicon chipmaker in 2017, claiming that Qualcomm undermined competition through its agreements with phone makers. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice weighed in on the legal dispute, warning that without first holding hearings on the matter, an overly broad remedy from Judge Koh could stymie innovation in the market for next generation wireless technology.

“Qualcomm’s licensing practices have strangled competition” Judge Koh wrote in her ruling. The company’s leading position in the market for 5G wireless chips, she added, suggested that its anticompetitive practices would continue.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In premarket trading Qualcomm fell by more than 9 percent.