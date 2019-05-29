House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that Facebook’s refusal to take down an altered video of her shows that the company’s leaders were active contributors to online disinformation and “willing enablers” of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Pelosi’s comments to KQED News, her first public response to the video since it began spreading online last week, revealed a dramatic escalation of tensions between the Democratic leader and the world’s most popular social network.

“We have said all along, ‘Poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians.’ I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” she said, according to a transcript of the conversation provided by Pelosi’s office. “They’re lying to the public. ... I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election."

“For me, I’m in the arena, I’ve been the target all along,” Pelosi added. But “I wonder what they would do if (Facebook chief) Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t portrayed, you know, slowed down, made to look” drunk, she said. If it was “one of their own, would this be – is this their policy? Or is it just a woman?”

[Faked Pelosi videos, slowed to make her appear drunk, spread across social media]

Facebook, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, has acknowledged the video is false but declined to remove it, saying in a statement Friday to The Washington Post, “We don’t have a policy that stipulates that the information you post on Facebook must be true."

Pelosi was not made available for comment after her remarks to KQED.

Facebook said it has heavily reduced the video’s appearances in people’s “news feeds,” and that the video now plays alongside a small informational box linking to fact checks indicating the video is false. When someone attempts to share the video, Facebook issues a pop-up box telling the user there is “additional reporting” on the video but still allows it to be viewed and shared.

[Facebook acknowledges Pelosi video is faked but declines to delete it]

But the videos spread on Facebook has continued in spite of those efforts. When The Washington Post first reported last week that the video, which had its speed and sound altered to make Pelosi appear to slur her words, was spreading online, it had been viewed more than 1 million times.

That viewership has since more than doubled, with one version of the video now having more than 2.8 million views, 30,000 comments and 38,000 shares.

Other Democratic lawmakers have urged Facebook to act more decisively in finding and removing viral disinformation. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who represents Silicon Valley, tweeted on Wednesday that he had already had to explain to a voter that the video was doctored. “Facebook must remove the video," he said.