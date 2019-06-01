The Justice Department has taken early steps toward opening a federal antitrust investigation into Google, according to three people familiar with the matter, marking a new chapter in the tech giant’s war with regulators around the world who contend the company is too large and threatens rivals and consumers.

The move thrusts Google back under the regulatory microscope in the United States roughly six years after another federal agency probed the search and advertising behemoth on grounds that its business practices threatened competitors -- yet spared the company from major punishments.

The exact focus of the DOJ’s investigation is not known. The agency, led by Makan Delrahim, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the potential investigation earlier Friday.

