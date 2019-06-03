The best kinds of Apple upgrades are the free ones.

“Dark mode” for iPhones and new privacy protections are among the cornucopia of software updates Apple unveiled Monday at the Worldwide Developers Conference, its annual summer event to preview what’s to come to its products later in the year.

The event, known as WWDC, is particularly important for Apple in a time where customers are upgrading iPhone hardware less frequently. Free software updates that keep iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches seem fresh and keep loyal customers close.

What are the most useful new features — and where is Apple still not delivering what we really want? I’ll update this list throughout the day as Apple’s announcements roll in.



Craig Federighi , Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, speaks during the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. Photo by MONICA DAVEY/EPA-EFE/REX (Monica Davey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

iOS 13 gets “dark mode”

Embrace the dark side with a special iPhone mode that switches the background to black in key apps. Apps that work with the mode include News, Calendar, Notes and Apple Music. Even the keyboard has white on a black background. There are new darker-color background images, too, but they’re not exactly black.

Why does this matter? Mostly because it looks cool. The jury is still out whether using white text on a black background is actually good for beleaguered eyes.

And Apple didn’t say this in its presentation, but dark mode might also save you a little battery life if you’ve got one of its higher-end iPhones (the X, XS or XS Max) that uses a display tech called OLED.

The Apple Watch gets an app store in WatchOS 6

An app store is a baby step toward independence for the Apple Watch. You can preview and pay for apps right on the Watch, and updates will also download on their own.

The Apple Watch update offers a few more watch faces too, but still no store for them. What gives?

New privacy help: one-time location sharing and “Sign in with Apple”



With iOS 13, you can now limit sharing location with an app to just one time. Photo by MONICA DAVEY/EPA-EFE/REX (Monica Davey/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Apple has some small but important privacy tweaks in iOS 13. First, when an app asks for your location, now you’ll get the option to share it just once. There’s no reason to allow many apps to keep tracking you.

And a new “sign in with Apple” option for apps offers a more privacy-friendly version of the Facebook and Google sign in options many apps use today. It uses a tried and true privacy-protection technique: the pseudonym. Instead of handing over your real email address, Apple generates a random-looking one that automatically forwards to your real account.

What Apple didn’t address in its keynote is steps to stop the scourge of apps that use hidden trackers to gobble up our personal information and send it to companies we don’t know, and might not be taking steps to protect it. In a recent test, I found my apps sent my data to 5,400 trackers in a single week.



The iPad's Files app is getting a big makeover to add functions previously limited to Macs. (Jeff Chiu)

iPad software gets more capable

Also in the long-overdue category, the software that runs the iPad is branching out away from the iOS that runs the iPhone and getting its own name: iPadOS. It’s an important step forward for devices like the iPad Pro, which is a powerful piece of hardware held back from actually replacing a laptop by its software.

Apple ran through dozens of improvements. Among thone that caught my eye: iPads can now read external USB thumb drives directly in the Files app. Apps like Adobe’s Lightroom can also import photos directly (without taking a side trip through the Apple Photos app, required today).

iPads have long had the ability to multitask, but they gain the ability to run two instances of the same app at once. And the Safari browser is also now equivalent to the app for Macs, allowing you to interact with websites like on a desktop -— a critical improvement for users of Google Docs and other professional software.

One longtime wish went unfilled: the iPad still doesn’t support a mouse. Apple has been fine with external keyboards, but seems stuck on the stylus (or the finger) as the way to interact with apps.