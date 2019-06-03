

Apple’s annual developers conference, known as WWDC, kicks off on Monday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

Apple is expected to unveil a series of new services for its customers, including new privacy protections, at its developer conference, known as WWDC, which kicks off Monday.

The Silicon Valley giant is facing nagging questions about whether those new products might violate antitrust laws and whether its phones allow third-party apps to invade the privacy of Apple’s customers.

WWDC is usually a celebratory affair, filled with new announcements that prompt cheers from crowds of software engineers.

But there are growing threats to how Apple runs its app store, which Apple touts to developers at its conference. Last month, the United States Supreme Court held that consumers were free to sue Apple for alleged antitrust violations in its app store, which could prompt a wave of legal challenges to the way Apple handles its app store business. Apple launched a website last week defending its app store policies.

Apple is also facing new questions about how well the iPhone protects its users from third party trackers. A Washington Post article last Tuesday revealed how apps installed through Apple’s app store send a slew of data to third party tracking sites without the knowledge or permission of iPhone users, in opposition to Apple’s stance on privacy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook could emphasize Apple’s position on privacy at the developers conference. Two tech rivals, Google and Facebook, have also made big pronouncements about privacy at their developer conferences this spring.

But ahead of Apple’s event, a group of app developers said Apple was not competing fairly. On Friday, the group of developers that offer parental control services banded together, claiming Apple unfairly kicked them out of the App Store to make room for Apple’s own competing product called Screen Time. Apple claims the apps violated its terms of service, and the developers are asking Apple to offer a way to allow them to operate while still complying with the rules.

Apple is expected to launch new services this year that could again come into competition with independent apps that must rely on Apple’s app store to gain access to users.

Andrew Armour, an IT consultant in Indianapolis who helped organize the Screen Time group, described putting tens of thousands of dollars into developing his app, ACTIVATE Fitness, only to see it blocked from the app store. The way Armour sees it, Apple blocked the app, which allows parents to limit screen time for their kids based on their physical activity, because it competes with Apple’s own Screen Time app. “We just want fair play,” he said in an interview Friday.

Another developer in the group, Eduardo Cruz, CEO of Qustodio, also joined the group of developers after filing a complaint with competition authorities in the European Commission. His app, another parental control app, operated for five years on Apple’s app store before it was blocked for violating app store rules. “Apple is entering services and apps by directly competing with other app developers,” he said.

Apple’s blocking of parental control apps was detailed in an April New York Times article.

Complicating matters is that the group of developers was encouraged and aided by former Apple executive Tony Fadell, who is credited with helping develop the iPod.

Glad to see this group show the world one way to implement this important API to help concerted families & individuals. I would love to see others improve upon this v0.1 spec - especially Apple, Google, Nintendo, Amazon, Netflix, Sony, etc who also need to implement & ship it! https://t.co/2OzwP6jWAH — Tony Fadell (@tfadell) May 31, 2019

In the same week, Apple’s former head of App Store approvals, Phillip Shoemaker, in an interview with Bloomberg, acknowledged the risk Apple faces from antitrust regulators with regard to its App Store.

Apple has been accused by music streaming service Spotify of violating European Union antitrust law by giving its own streaming service, Apple Music, an unfair advantage.