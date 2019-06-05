

Vox video producer Carlos Maza. (Vox / YouTube)

Carlos Maza, a video producer for the news site Vox, said the harassment began about two years ago.

Steven Crowder, a right-wing commentator and comedian, had begun to call out Maza’s sexuality and his race — Maza is gay and Latino — in some of his videos on YouTube.

And last week, Maza said, he finally grew sick of it. He edited a video of all the epithets that Crowder hurled at him over the last couple of years into a video and uploaded it to Twitter.

In an edited video compilation, Crowder calls Maza a “lispy sprite," a “little queer,” “Mr. Gay Vox,” "Mr. Lispy queer from Vox,“ "an angry little queer,” “gay Mexican,” “gay Latino from Vox,” and on. Crowder also breaks into a caricatured gay voice at points and appears to pantomime oral sex with his microphone. During one of the segments, Crowder wears a shirt that says “Socialism is for f-gs.”

The tweet took off, and YouTube said in response that it would investigate Crowder’s videos. But the company announced Tuesday night that Crowder’s videos didn’t violate its policies, and that it would leave them on the site. The decision drew a torrent of criticism as concerns grow about YouTube’s resolve to moderate its content.

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video "debunking" Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here's a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Maza, who is of Cuban-descent and has been open about his sexuality online, said he was upset by YouTube’s decision, saying he believed the company was allowing itself to be used for racial and sexual harassment.

“It seems to me to be a clear violation of that policy,” he said in an interview. “I understand that speech always involves gray areas, but that it’s hard to enforce hate speech policies should not distract from the fact that it’s sometimes extremely clear cut. And this seems to be one of those cases.”

This is absolutely bananas.



Just like @google has done with Breitbart, @youtube (a Google company) is monetizing this bigoted crap with advertiser dollars & the majority of them likely are not aware. https://t.co/qO4hYC9gDT — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) June 5, 2019

YouTube’s policy explicitly forbids hate speech, which it defines as “content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups" based on things like race, sexuality, nationality and immigration status.

Using stereotypes that incite or promote hatred are also prohibited. The company also prohibits “behavior intended to maliciously harass, threaten, or bully other," including content that “is deliberately posted in order to humiliate someone," or “makes hurtful and negative personal comments/videos about another person.”

on the one hand: YouTube is making money off the targeted harassment of LGBTQ people and essentially said repeatedly calling a Cuban American a "lispy queer Mexican" is fine on their platform.

on the other hand: their logo is rainbow!! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) June 5, 2019

But it said that Crowder’s videos did not violate any of these policies.

“Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies,” the company said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. “As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone–from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts–to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.”

Crowder, who did not respond to an immediate request for comment sent to his website, has defended himself in videos on his channel, saying he’s the victim of forces that seek to silence him.

“That’s friendly ribbing,” he said, of the language he used about Maza. “Did I ever offhandedly use the term lispy queer? I really don’t remember it, but it sounds like me. Why? Because you speak with a lisp and you refer to yourself as a queer... It’s funny and this is a comedy show.”

Crowder said that the criticism of his videos was an example of a powerful media company, Vox, trying to “silence voices that they don’t like.”

YouTube “appears to be broken in some ways that we can’t tolerate,” Vox Media said in a statement. “By refusing to take a stand on hate speech, they allow the worst of their communities to hide behind cries of ‘free speech,’ and ‘fake news’ all while increasingly targeting people with the most offensive and odious harassment.”

But Google’s lax enforcement of YouTube has long made it a target of criticism, particularly on the left. The company has regularly been caught flat-footed, taking action only after its content — a 14-year-old spouting Islamophobia, a violent images spliced into children’s videos, and white supremacist and neo-Nazi videos — has been the subject of damning investigations done by media companies a fraction of its size.

That, too, was the case with Maza.

He told The Post that he was doxxed — someone gave out his cellphone number, a common tactic of online harassers — was quickly flooded by text messages urging him to debate Crowder last year. After that, superiors from his company reached out to YouTube to bring up the issue with Crowder’s targeting of him, Maza said.

Maza then began to report the videos to YouTube, but says he did not get a response.

“You’re just screaming into the ether,” he said.

So last week, he said, “something snapped” and he decided to publicly call out the company, despite the unwanted attention it would bring.

“It’s my worst nightmare," he said. "Since this has happened I have caught myself being much more aware and self-critical about how I come across on camera.”

YouTube spokeswoman Andrea Faville said that Crowder has not ever instruct his followers to harass Maza.

Maza said he felt like the company’s embrace of LGBT issues — it changed its logo to rainbow colors in advance of Gay Pride week, and routinely spotlights the work that LGBT creators do on the platform — was hypocritical.

“It’s dehumanizing and it’s something I thought YouTube would be more protective about because it brands itself as being a queer space,” he said. “But you can’t have that space if those people have to worry about being humiliated in front of millions of people every time they want to be themselves.”

