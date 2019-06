WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 7: A FedEx truck on its' delivery rounds on December, 07, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

FedEx has decided not to renew a key domestic contract with Amazon, a move that could pinch the online retail giant during peak shipping season when it’s sometimes struggled to get packages to customers on time.

The decision highlights tension between the long-time partners. Amazon, which accounted for less than 1.3 percent of FedEx’s revenue last year, has increasingly delivered more of its own customers’ packages.

(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)