

FedEx has has decide to not renew a domestic contract with Amazon. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

FedEx said Friday it decided not to renew a key domestic contract with Amazon, a move that could pinch the online retail giant during its all-important holiday shipping seasons when it’s sometimes struggled to get packages to customers on time.

The decision highlights tension between the long-time partners after Amazon has built its own logistics network over the past few years and is delivering more of its own customers’ packages, lessening its dependence on FedEx and other shipping partners. FedEx executives have repeatedly stressed that Amazon won’t become a competitor and that the retailer remains highly dependent on its shipping partners, despite its growing logistics might.

FedEx made the decision “as we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market,” the company said in a statement Friday. The decision applies to FedEx’s domestic Express contract with Amazon, which is the speediest option FedEx offers for shipping via air. That contract ends June 30. The decision does not affect its international services or any last-mile contracts.

Amazon accounted for less than 1.3 percent of FedEx’s revenue last calendar year, the company said. FedEx reported revenue of $65.6 billion for its previous fiscal year ended May 2018.

Amazon spokeswoman Rena Lunak said in a statement the company respected FedEx’s decision. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon relies less heavily on FedEx as compared with most of its shipping partners, including the U.S. Postal Service and UPS. And its need for the fastest method of shipping has decreased as the company has built warehouses closer to population centers around the country, as well as leased its own planes and built a logistics delivery network in many major cities.

But package volumes can be difficult to predict as holiday shoppers turn out in droves online, something that could hurt Amazon if it sees a flood in last-minute orders.

After a spate of missed deliveries during the 2013 holiday season, Amazon moved to take on more of its own delivery operations. The company delivers packages via a fleet of planes, trucks and delivery vans that have helped it avoid package delays.

FedEx CEO Fred Smith has frequently played down the idea that Amazon could one day become a competitor with a fully built-out logistics network. Still, both FedEx and UPS stock prices have suffered when news surfaces of Amazon logistics initiatives.

“FedEx has a history of walking away from contracts when the economics don’t work out for them,” Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst David Vernon said, pointing to a FedEx decision five years ago to walk away from an Amazon contract with its no-frills Smartpost delivery service.