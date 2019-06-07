

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch @AstroChristina posted this image, May 20, 2019 on Facebook, of Earth taken from aboard the International Space Station. She said: "A couple times a year, theInternational Space Stationorbit happens to align over the day/night shadow line on Earth. We are continuously in sunlight, never passing into EarthÕs shadow from the Sun, and the Earth below us is always in dawn or dusk. Beautiful time to cloud watch. #nofilter" (NASA)

NASA is planning to allow private astronauts to fly to the International Space Station, the agency announced Friday, as well as open up the orbiting laboratory to more commercial interests.

The announcement is a significant change for the agency, which has had a long-standing prohibition against allowing tourists on the station. Russia, however, has allowed several private astronauts on the station.

Under the plan, as many as two private astronauts per year could fly to the station and stay for up to 30 days with the first mission coming as early as next year.

The cost and arrangements would be left to SpaceX and Boeing, the two companies NASA has hired to fly crews to the station. But NASA would charge people for food, storage and communication while they are on the station, a cost that would come to about $35,000 a night, “but it won’t come with any Hilton or Marriott points,” Jeff DeWit, NASA’s chief financial officer said at a press conference.

Right now, commercial activity is largely limited to science experiments. But under the new policy, NASA would allow more commercial activity designed to allow companies make money. Officials said those activities could be far-ranging: “We have no idea what kinds of creativity and literally out of the world ideas come from private industry,” Bill Gersteinmaier, NASA’s head of human exploration, said during a news conference.

The goal is to help the agency generate additional revenue. But officials said it was unclear how much money the efforts would produce. The announcement comes as the agency is trying to return humans to the moon by 2024, a crash mission that officials said would require significant additional funding.