

Infowars' Alex Jones (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

Infowars was forced to pay $15,000 in a settlement to the creator of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon amphibian who had been co-opted as a meme by right-wing Internet users, after selling a poster that featured the character on its website.

Pepe’s creator, Matt Furie, had brought a copyright lawsuit against Alex Jones’s website after it began selling posters that featured Pepe alongside personalities such as Milo Yiannopolous, Roger Stone and Diamond and Silk. The victory is another step in Furie’s legal battle to reclaim his character from commercial uses that he finds objectionable.

Louis Tompros, a Boston-based lawyer who represented Furie, said that the artist was happy with the outcome.

“From [Furie’s] perspective, the goal of this was not really about making money and certainly not about going after Alex Jones,” Tompros told The Washington Post. “The goal is to make sure the use of Pepe in association with hateful images and ideas stops, and if anybody thinks they’re going to make any money by selling Pepe hate merchandise, they won’t.”

[Comics: Pepe the Frog’s creator wants him to be a symbol of chillaxing again]

Furie and his lawyers sought the profits for the poster, which came out to about $14,000, Tompros said. The case was scheduled to go to trial later this month, but Tompros’s team was able to reach a settlement with Infowars instead. An additional $1,000 was added to the settlement, bringing the total to $15,000.

According to the settlement, Infowars is also required to destroy any existing copies of the poster that remain in its possession or control.

Infowars claimed a “strategic victory” for Jones, calling the sum was a “tiny settlement” in a release posted on the website. Infowars lawyer Robert Barnes said in a statement: “Happy to announce the folks suing Infowars over Pepe the Frog have agreed to settle, and accept a licensing fee of $15,000.”

Barnes said that, “they thought we wouldn’t fight. They thought we wouldn’t win in court. They thought wrong.”

Barnes claimed that Furie was seeking “millions,” which Tompros says is not true. Furie only sought the profits from the poster, he said, to deter further use of Pepe for commercial purposes.

“We actually learned their profits weren’t that high,” Tompros said.

Read more:

Author of Pepe the Frog children’s book must give profits to Muslim rights group

Analysis: Pepe the Frog became a hate symbol. Now he’s just a dead hate symbol.

Can a Kickstarter save Pepe the Frog? His creator is determined to try it.