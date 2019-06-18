

Google Calendar is experiencing a worldwide outage. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Users around the world can no longer access Google Calendar, with people reporting an error message when they try to access the app, and others sharing an overwhelming feeling that they should go home for the day.

Well. If Google Calendar is down, it means I can go home, right? pic.twitter.com/ozXQ6sRKLe — Hiro @ awsnewbies (@hirokonishimura) June 18, 2019

“Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption,” said Google’s G Suite Twitter account, instructing users to follow updates through a service Webpage. Google referred The Washington Post to the same page, which states: “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

When google calendar crashes at the office pic.twitter.com/lhhlUCu8Fr — Jace Goodwin (@thejacegoodwin) June 18, 2019

Google’s outage, which is disrupting people’s ability to review appointments and set meetings, is drawing thousands of user complaints from around the world, with reports concentrated in key markets for Google, including the U.S. and Western Europe, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks service outages.

Google Calendar is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/2SGW3X1cQn — G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar’s Twitter account was peppered with people posting screenshots of the error message and asking why the service was down. In dozens of replies that seemed to never end after continued mouse scrolls, Google tweeted back: “Our team is aware of this issue and working on a fix. Appreciate your patience.”

At 11:40 a.m., Google issued an update on the service page, saying its team is continuing to investigate the outage. The next update will come at 12:40 p.m., the company said.