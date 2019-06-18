

After months of anticipation, the designers of a new digital currency backed by Facebook said they plan to launch their product as early as next year.

Calibra, a newly formed Facebook subsidiary, says its goal is to provide financial services to billions of people around the world who currently lack access to banking, a large portion of whom are women in developing countries. The toll is a heavy one: roughly 70 percent of small businesses in developing countries don’t have access to credit, Facebook said, and $25 billion is lost by migrants every year through remittance fees.

That currency — known as Libra — will be kept in a digital wallet that will be available in Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as a stand-alone app, designers say. With 2.4 billion users around the world, Facebook’s goal is to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream, even as the company draws sustained scrutiny for its handling of user data.

The idea is simple but revolutionary: to make transferring money as easy as sending a message on Facebook, a digital space where billions of people already conduct personal business among family members and friends, designers say. In time, Facebook hopes to roll out additional services through Calibra, such as paying bills with one click, buying a cup of coffee with the scan of a code or even using the currency to ride public transit.

“From the beginning, Calibra will let you send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone, as easily and instantly as you might send a text message and at low to no cost,” Calibra said in a news release.

It’s a pitch that comes as Facebook has come under repeated fire from users and lawmakers over privacy and security concerns. Some 2020 presidential candidates have railed against Facebook, saying it may violate antitrust law.

Facebook said it won’t share account information or financial data with Facebook or any third party without a users’ consent — meaning that account information can’t be used to improve Facebook’s ad strategy.

When it comes to keeping users’ money and information secure, Facebook said it will use the same verification and anti-fraud processes used by banks and credit cards, along with automated systems to monitor activity and detect fraud.

Along with Facebook, Libra is backed by 28 companies and nonprofits that include finance and tech giants like MasterCard and Uber.

Libra is run by Facebook’s version of blockchain, the encrypted technology used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency has gained traction with such financial powerhouses as JPMorgan, Fidelity and the New York Stock Exchange as investors show more interest in Bitcoin as a way to grow their portfolios.

And while Bitcoin has been deemed risky in the past, it climbed to $9,300 on Monday — its highest level in 13 months. Bitcoin has surged 148 percent this year, with analysts telling CNN that Facebook’s expected announcement of its own cryptocurrency platform helped drive Bitcoin’s price this week.

Facebook’s stock jumped on the announcement, climbing more than 2 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

