After months of anticipation, the designers of a new digital currency backed by Facebook said they plan to launch their product as early as next year.

The makers of Calibra, a newly formed Facebook subsidiary, say their goal is to provide financial services to billions of people around the world who currently lack access to banking, a large portion of whom are women in developing countries.

That currency —— which is powered by blockchain technology and known as Libra —— will be kept in a digital wallet that will be available in Messenger and WhatsApp, as well as a stand-alone app, designers say.

The idea is simple but revolutionary: to make transferring money as simple as sending a message on Facebook, a digital space where billions of people already conduct personal business among family members and friends, designers say.

“From the beginning, Calibra will let you send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone, as easily and instantly as you might send a text message and at low to no cost,” Calibra said in a news release. “And, in time, we hope to offer additional services for people and businesses, such as paying bills with the push of a button, buying a cup of coffee with the scan of a code, or riding your local public transit without needing to carry cash or a metro pass.”

