

The Commerce Department barred U.S. companies from doing business with four Chinese companies and a research institute. The research institute is owned by the Chinese military, U.S. officials said. (Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg)

U.S. officials are banning exports to four Chinese technology companies and one research institute on the grounds that they are undermining American national security, the latest move in a broadening confrontation over advanced technology between the world’s leading economies.

The announcement, in a notice to the Federal Register dated on Tuesday, comes after last month’s similar move against Chinese telecommunications manufacturer Huawei Technologies, which U.S. officials placed on its “Entity List” over allegations it violated sanctions against Iran, among other national security issues.

The latest move singles out an entity, Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, that is involved in supercomputing, an area in which China has made significant strides in recent years. The institute is owned by China’s People’s Liberation Army, according to the notice in the Federal Register.

Also added to the list was the Chinese company Sugon, which calls itself the largest manufacturer of supercomputers in Asia.

The other companies added to the list are Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, and Higon. Each of the companies does businesses under a variety of other names.

The notice posted to the Federal Register said the research institute and the four companies “have been determined by the U.S. government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

U.S. officials for years have worried about the rapid advances in China’s high-technology industry, though some of these strides have relied on American components or designs. But the listing of the Chinese companies comes as China and the United States are locked in a trade war that has seen both countries impose tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports from the other.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet next week in Japan during the G20 summit.

“It’s not new that the U.S. government is concerned about China’s efforts in this area,” said Richard C. Sofield, a former Justice Department lawyer who once oversaw national security review of trade in American technology and now is a partner at Wiley Rein. “This is just another step.”

Efforts to reach officials at China’s embassy in Washington were not immediately successful.