

Verizon customers reported Fios system outages early Monday morning. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Verizon and Amazon Web Services customers reported service outages early Monday morning, largely throughout the Northeast but also in other parts of the country.

A routing leak caused a widespread system outage for Cloudflare, the network that runs Amazon Web Services, Vanessa Royle, a Cloudflare spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. The affected AWS systems include Alexa and part of the company’s cloud-computing platform, EC2.

“All of Cloudflare’s systems continued to run normally, but traffic wasn’t getting to us for a portion of our domains,” Royle said. “At this point, the network outage has been fixed and traffic levels are returning to normal.”

AWS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of the reported Fios phone and Internet service outages were concentrated in Virginia, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Michigan, Verizon said in a Twitter post.

In a tweet, Verizon Support said server issues also affected Reddit, the live-streaming platform Twitch, and video gaming platform Discord.

In an email, spokesman David Weissmann confirmed that Verizon was aware of “an intermittent disruption in Internet service” and that engineers were working to resolve the issue. At 10 a.m., the systems were back online.

It’s unclear whether the outages are connected.

Some users took to Twitter to express their frustrations. New Jersey Transit said its website was experiencing technical outages because of Verizon.

We appreciate your patience and are currently investigating the issue. We will provide more information as it becomes available. ^JTP — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) June 24, 2019

Our systems work off Verizon Fios and AWS. Amazon confirmed connectivity issue. — Thomas Thornton (@TommyThornton) June 24, 2019

The website https://t.co/vS42xUXKa3 is continuing to experience technical difficulties due to a Verizon network outage. Technical staff is aware of the issue and working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 24, 2019