

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) and Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (R) look at the new Mac Pro during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California. The WWDC runs through June 7. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Jony Ive, the industrial designer who helped shape the look of Apple’s most iconic devices from the iPod to the iPhone, is stepping down later this year.

Apple announced the senior executive’s departure Thursday, saying he will leave later this year to form an independent design company that will count Apple as a client. Ive has been an integral part of the company’s device designs, from 1998’s iMac to the company’s new headquarters.

Ive was a protege and confidant of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The former chief executive long relied on Ive to meld form with function, making Apple’s devices part computer and part fashion accessory.

In the wake of Jobs’s death, Ive has become a symbol of the enduring culture that the legendary CEO created. He’s also been a counterweight to current CEO Tim Cook’s image as someone known more for his ability to manage supply chains than dream up new consumer devices. Ive’s presence has helped deflect some criticism that the company has lost some of its innovative flair with the passing of Jobs.

Around 2015, Ive stepped away from his role running the industrial design team to focus on building Apple’s futuristic new campus in Cupertino known as Apple Park. Once that project was done, Ive returned to helm the design team again in 2017.

Since then, that team has seen an exodus of talent. Prominent designers like Rico Zorkendorfer, Daniele De Iuliis and Julian Honig, have all departed. Those personnel changes were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Ive’s departure is sure to raise questions from investors about Apple’s future. The company’s stock was down 1.74% in after hours trading Thursday afternoon.