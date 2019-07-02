

"Sheldon," a robotic food runner (left), and "Shirley," a hostess (right), are the latest staff additions at Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar. (Photo courtesy of Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar) ((Photo courtesy of Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar)/(Photo courtesy of Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar))

More than three decades ago, when John Soyal first started waiting tables as a young man, the restaurant industry was a very different place.

Online reviews didn’t exist, book-keeping was done with actual books and –– with no computerized ordering system available –– food orders were scribbled out by hand.

But the biggest change in Soyal’s career occurred last week, when he began working alongside a fleet of cartoonish-looking robots from China at the oddly-named restaurant he manages near Newark, Del., Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar. Now middle aged, Soyal has seen a lot in his busy career working at restaurants across the mid Atlantic –– from quarrels to spills to food poisoning to unruly customers.

But “never in a million years,” he said, did he expect to be working alongside a bunch of roving Chinese robots at a seafood restaurant about 10 miles southwest of Wilmington, Del.

“Everything has changed tremendously,” he said.

[The Boston restaurant where robots have replaced the chefs]

Though they are sure to unleash amusement, robots are no longer merely gimmicks, which partly explains why the restaurant industry, like so many others, is in the early stages of a robot revolution, experts say.

And while automated technology such as “self-service ordering” kiosks have become commonplace in chains like McDonalds, Shake Shack and Subway, restaurants like Soyal’s are gong a step further by adding interactive machines that take on rolls normally filled by people.

In Boston, Spyce bills itself as “the world’s first restaurant featuring a robotic kitchen that cooks complex meals,” a distinction that appears to reference burger-flipping robots like “Flippy,” who plied his trade in a California fast food kitchen before being temporarily suspended — because he wasn’t working fast enough.

Robots are also making customized cups of coffee and working as bartenders, not to mention taking orders while sounding increasingly human.

At Robot Captain Crabs Cajun Seafood & Bar, five battery-powered machines, which the restaurant’s website refers to as the business’s “robot family,” have been part of the operation for about a week. The machines –– two hostesses in purple and white bellhop-like uniforms and three servers –– cost $20,00 a piece and were imported from China, where the restaurant’s owner, Guang Chen, initially spotted similar devices working in local establishments, Soyal said.

The eye-catching machines, which can flash lights and spin in circles, are not taking human jobs, Chen, who emigrated from China and owns another local restaurant, told Delaware Online, admitting that some customers have expressed concern about human displacement.

“It’s a mixed feeling," he said. “Some people feel like they are taking the place of humans.”

[A new fleet of autonomous robots is now making one of the world’s oldest foods]

Soyal said the machines work in conjunction with the restaurant’s human staff. After being greeted by a human host, the party is registered in a computer that monitors open tables. Once a table opens up, a robotic hostess introduces herself to customers in a female-sounding voice before escorting them to their table.

Human servers take orders using a computerized system that alerts the kitchen, Soyal said. Once those orders are ready, the plates are delivered via the robotic servers, which roll from the kitchen to the dining room.

After a human server places the meals in front of a customer, the robot chimes in:

“Please enjoy your meal,” it says before returning to the kitchen.

“It’s not complicated at all,” Soysal said. “It’s very simple.”

“The kids love the robots and most customers are amused by them,” he added. “They take selfies with it because it’s a really different concept.”

Food reviews on the restaurant’s Facebook page are mixed, but reviews of the robot performance are consistently positive.

One recent customer, disappointed by the human service, wrote that the robots were the “only ones that were doing their job and entertained us during our long wait.”

“I will only be going back when the business closes and I maybe can buy one of the robots,” the customer added.

MORE READING:

Wearable technology started by tracking steps. Soon, it may allow your boss to track your performance.

Florida’s latest oddity: Semi trucks with nobody inside them

Children battling cancer can’t always express their feelings. Now a robotic duck is doing it for them.