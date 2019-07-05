

A Loon internet balloon, carrying solar-powered mobile networking equipment flies over rugged terrain in New Zealand, in this photo provided June 27, 2019. (Handout/Reuters)

There is no longer any doubt that high-altitude balloons can be used to provide cellular service to remote locations or places reeling from natural disaster.

The question for Loon — an Internet-providing balloon service owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company — is whether that technology is commercially viable.

To answer that question, the company will need to complete its first commercial trial, which is scheduled to begin this month when Loon kicks off a partnership with Telekom Kenya, the African nation’s third-largest carrier, according to Reuters. The write service reported that the balloons will give “mountain villagers” the opportunity to purchase 4G service at “market-rate prices.”

Loon did not respond to a request for comment about the new initiative.

[To restore Internet access after a massive earthquake, the Peruvian government turned to balloons]

Started in 2013, Loon’s goal is to create high-altitude, solar-powered balloons that provide WiFi connectivity to remote locations in developing markets. The effort is an ambitious one. The company’s balloons take the most essential components of a cell tower — redesigned for lightness and durability — and hoists them more than 12 miles above the earth’s surface to the edge of space.

But the sophisticated technology is not without limitations. Though multiple balloons can supply 4G to thousands of devices over an area about as large as Connecticut, the service can be interrupted by strong winds or a lack of sunshine, Reuters reported.

That would conceivably leave “large chunks of the United States, Europe, China and southernmost South America and Africa off limits. And using balloons too close to cities could jam other communications," according to Reuters.

“In addition,” Reuters added, “the balloons each cost tens of thousands of dollars and must be replaced every five months as their plastic shells degrade.”

Despite those limitations, the 200-person company has been deploying its technology in remote regions for years, most recently in Peru.

[2018 was the year of 5G hype. The 5G reality is yet to come.]

After a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck remote parts of Peru’s Amazon region in May, Loon dispatched a group of balloons to the impacted area, the company’s CEO, Alastair Westgarth said in a statement at the time. About 48 hours after the disaster struck, the balloons were providing people on the ground with wireless broadband communication. To get the service up and running, Loon partnered with the multinational telecommunications and mobile network provider company Telefónica.

In his statement, Westgarth said that this isn’t the first time the company has intervened after a disaster. In 2017, he noted, Loon responded to flooding in northern Peru and later that year provided service to Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“What is different this time is the speed with which we were able to respond," Westgarth wrote. "In Puerto Rico, it took about four weeks for our balloons to begin providing service. In this instance, we were able to begin providing service in about 48 hours, because we had already deployed the building blocks of the Loon network.”

Despite the heavy investment in places like Puerto Rico and Peru, neither effort was commercial. Reached by email, a company spokesperson said Loon was not compensated by the Peruvian government or by Telefónica, but acknowledged, at the time, that the company was working with Telefónica “toward a commercial arrangement that would bring Loon to Peru on a sustained, non-emergency basis.

MORE READING:

Wearable technology started by tracking steps. Soon, it may allow your boss to track your performance.

Florida’s latest oddity: Semi trucks with nobody inside them

Children battling cancer can’t always express their feelings. Now a robotic duck is doing it for them.