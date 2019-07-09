

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. David Cicilline, plans to hold a hearing next week examining big tech's power that will be attended by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have been summoned to Capitol Hill to testify next week as part of House lawmakers’ wide-ranging investigation into big tech companies and the threats they may pose to competition.

The hearing, scheduled for July 16 in front of the House Judiciary Committee’s top antitrust panel, will bring simmering Democratic and Republican frustrations with Silicon Valley into public view, potentially setting the stage for further scrutiny -- or regulation -- of an industry that’s long stressed its size doesn’t harm rivals or consumers.

Slated to testify are Kyle Andeer, Apple’s vice president for corporate law and chief compliance officer; Nate Sutton, an associate general counsel at Amazon; Matt Perault, the head of global policy development at Facebook; and Adam Cohen, the director of economic policy at Google.

[Facebook, Google and other tech giants to face antitrust investigation by House lawmakers]

The hearing -- confirmed by aides to Rep. David Cicilline, the panel’s chairman -- comes weeks after federal competition regulators divvied up the four tech giants in an early move that could presage formal federal probes into Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, and their business practices.

Amazon confirmed its attendance, but declined further comment. Apple, Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests.

House lawmakers embarked on their sweeping antitrust investigation of Silicon Valley in June, expressing rare, bipartisan alarm at the time that “dominant, unregulated platforms have extraordinary power over commerce, communication and information online.” They pledged not only to review tech giants including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google but the government’s own competition laws and enforcement agencies, as they sought to determine if the industry had come to wield dangerous “monopoly power.”

The investigation added to Silicon Valley’s woes in Washington, where Democrats and Republicans alike have found rare alignment in criticizing the size and power of big tech. Last week, President Trump repeated his criticisms of the industry, suggesting the U.S. government “should be suing Google and Facebook,” potentially on antitrust grounds. His Democratic foes vying for the White House in 2020 have sounded similar alarms: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called repeatedly for breaking up major tech companies and pledged she would apply a tougher hand to the industry if she’s elected president.